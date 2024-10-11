Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Declines By 41.2%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of My Size in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get My Size alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MYSZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On My Size

My Size Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.06% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

MYSZ stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.90. My Size has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. My Size had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that My Size will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

My Size Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.