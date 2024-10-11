Short Interest in Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Rises By 400.0%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Newtopia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NEWUF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. Newtopia has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Newtopia

Newtopia Inc operates as a tech-enabled whole health platform in the United States. Its platform leverages genetic, social, and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management, and musculoskeletal disorders.

