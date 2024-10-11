Short Interest in OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Rises By 318.9%

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,635,900 shares, a growth of 318.9% from the September 15th total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,359.0 days.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS OBIIF remained flat at $33.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $37.86.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 52.98% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Featured Stories

