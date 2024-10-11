Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Declines By 62.7%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Value ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 19.05% of Principal Value ETF worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Principal Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PY opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

