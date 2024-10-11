Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Decreases By 72.7%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RIV Capital Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of RIV Capital stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 154,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,345. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.17.
RIV Capital Company Profile
