Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Decreases By 72.7%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RIV Capital Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of RIV Capital stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 154,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,345. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

