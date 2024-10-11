Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Rises By 386.0%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 386.0% from the September 15th total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sharps Technology Stock Performance
Shares of STSS remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. 131,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,572. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Sharps Technology has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.83.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sharps Technology
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.