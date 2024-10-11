Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Grows By 850.0%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SDXAY

Sodexo Trading Up 0.6 %

About Sodexo

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 18,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,958. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.