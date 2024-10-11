Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Grows By 850.0%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
