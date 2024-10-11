Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Grows By 271.4%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the September 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SNAX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 2,100.61% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

