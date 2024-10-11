Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Grows By 271.4%

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the September 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SNAX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 2,100.61% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.