Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Rises By 166.0%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,809,600 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the September 15th total of 1,432,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $2.09 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.
About Taylor Wimpey
