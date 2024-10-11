Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Rises By 166.0%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,809,600 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the September 15th total of 1,432,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $2.09 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

