Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Declines By 71.0%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the September 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 127,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,076. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

TC Biopharm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.