Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Expands By 214.3%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The9 Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of The9 stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The9 has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About The9
