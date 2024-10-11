Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Expands By 214.3%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The9 Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of The9 stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The9 has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

