Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Increases By 200.1%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,900 shares, a growth of 200.1% from the September 15th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Top KingWin Stock Performance
Shares of TCJH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,884. Top KingWin has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.
About Top KingWin
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Top KingWin
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Stock Average Calculator
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.