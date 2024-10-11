Short Interest in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Increases By 200.1%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,900 shares, a growth of 200.1% from the September 15th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Top KingWin Stock Performance

Shares of TCJH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,884. Top KingWin has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People’s Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

