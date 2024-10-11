Short Interest in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Increases By 87.2%

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the September 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Top Wealth Group Trading Up 158.4 %
TWG traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,343,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,243. Top Wealth Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18.
Top Wealth Group Company Profile
