Short Interest in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Increases By 87.2%

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the September 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Top Wealth Group Trading Up 158.4 %

TWG traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,343,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,243. Top Wealth Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18.

Get Top Wealth Group alerts:

Top Wealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Top Wealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Wealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.