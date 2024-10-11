Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Grows By 133.8%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised United Utilities Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

United Utilities Group Trading Down 0.2 %

United Utilities Group Company Profile

UUGRY stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

