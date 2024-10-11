Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Grows By 800.0%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.68. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vallourec will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

