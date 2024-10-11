Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Declines By 50.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.77. 8,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,538. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $211.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
