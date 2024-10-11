Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Declines By 50.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.77. 8,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,538. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $211.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.