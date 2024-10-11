Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Rises By 140.7%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,649,400 shares, a growth of 140.7% from the September 15th total of 685,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 717.1 days.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.26.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Woolworths Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.