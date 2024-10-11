Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Drops By 91.5%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WuXi AppTec Trading Down 1.1 %

WUXAY stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

