Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Drops By 91.5%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WuXi AppTec Trading Down 1.1 %
WUXAY stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi AppTec
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.