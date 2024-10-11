Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Decreases By 97.6%

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONL opened at $25.75 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $28.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.5998 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

