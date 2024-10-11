Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.50. 179,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $63.31 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.88.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.42%. Analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIEGY

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.