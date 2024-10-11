Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SMNEY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Siemens Energy Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SMNEY opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion and a PE ratio of 53.10. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.