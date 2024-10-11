Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Down 92.2% in September

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silex Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SILXY remained flat at C$16.03 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802. Silex Systems has a 12-month low of C$9.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.46.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

