Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells C$11,035.20 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Lekich sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total value of C$11,035.20.

TSE SVM opened at C$6.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.53 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

