Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $167.83 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.65.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.19%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

