Simon Sturge Sells 171,000 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) Director Simon Sturge sold 171,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $9,186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,765.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $47.00 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 26.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

