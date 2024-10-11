Simon Sturge Sells 171,000 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) Director Simon Sturge sold 171,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $9,186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,765.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $47.00 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.26.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 26.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
