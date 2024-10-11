Simon’s Cat Price Down 15.4% This Week (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $166.70 million and $18.61 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,209,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,209,793 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,209,793.016 with 6,749,955,209,793.016 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002364 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $21,520,498.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

