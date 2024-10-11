Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Benchmark

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Trading Up 2.3 %

SIRI stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $57.80.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 280,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 67,128 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 236,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 151,719 shares during the period. Avenir Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.