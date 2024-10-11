Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Trading Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €68.95 ($75.77) and last traded at €68.60 ($75.38). 38,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.70 ($73.30).

Sixt Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.96.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

See Also

