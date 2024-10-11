SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $87.70, with a volume of 24622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.
SkyWest Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SkyWest
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 2 Top Stocks Seeing Major Institutional Buying Right Now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 Hits Record Highs: 3 Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.