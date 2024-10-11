SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $87.70, with a volume of 24622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

SkyWest Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

About SkyWest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,855,000 after acquiring an additional 51,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 165,670 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 13.2% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 90.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after buying an additional 261,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 27.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after buying an additional 96,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

