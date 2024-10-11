SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

CWYUF stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.68 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This is an increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 99.28%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

