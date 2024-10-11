Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the September 15th total of 123,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Society Pass from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,160. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.19. Society Pass has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 281.27% and a negative net margin of 190.69%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Society Pass will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

