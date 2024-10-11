Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and traded as low as $16.31. Sodexo shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 31,665 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

