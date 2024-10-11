Solid State (LON:SOLI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,344.96 ($17.60) and traded as low as GBX 250.13 ($3.27). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 250.75 ($3.28), with a volume of 29,524 shares traded.

Solid State Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,161.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,344.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £28.45 million, a P/E ratio of 329.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Solid State alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Marsh sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.47), for a total value of £40,009.95 ($52,362.19). 16.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.