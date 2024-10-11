Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef Sells 133,643 Shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,767,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,966,919.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CSLR stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.
Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
