Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef Sells 133,643 Shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,767,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,966,919.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

CSLR stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLR. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Complete Solaria by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,604 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

