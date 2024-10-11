Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHOO remained flat at $18.20 on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

