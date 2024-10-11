Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) Insider Simon Buchhorn Buys 22,334 Shares

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Buchhorn purchased 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of A$40,379.87 ($27,283.70).

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Southern Cross Electrical Engineering alerts:

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Company Profile

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.