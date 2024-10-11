Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.68, but opened at $56.88. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $57.35, with a volume of 1,227 shares traded.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $653.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.18 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In related news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,533.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

