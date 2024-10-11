Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWN. Scotiabank cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.98.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 340.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 773.7% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 1,411,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,972 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.