SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 735,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 519,158 shares.The stock last traded at $46.36 and had previously closed at $46.40.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

