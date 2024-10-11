Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CXM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CXM opened at $7.15 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,255.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $80,578.53. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,255.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,937 shares of company stock worth $2,675,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $553,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $1,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

