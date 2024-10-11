SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.48 and last traded at $165.40, with a volume of 43161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average is $141.92. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,070,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 160.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after buying an additional 235,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,597,000 after buying an additional 206,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $21,819,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $24,904,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

