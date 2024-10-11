SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading Up 82.4% – Here’s Why

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 82.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 16,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 9,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

SRAX Trading Up 82.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

About SRAX



SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

