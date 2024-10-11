SS&C Technologies’ (SSNC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.06 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

