SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,796.86 ($23.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,831.50 ($23.97). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,818.50 ($23.80), with a volume of 1,527,659 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,904.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,798.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, insider Martin Pibworth bought 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,938 ($25.36) per share, with a total value of £775.20 ($1,014.53). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

