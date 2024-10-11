Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.
Star Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Star Gold
Star Gold Corp., a pre-development stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. It holds interest in the Longstreet Property, which includes 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.
