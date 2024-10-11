Status Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Status has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $91.92 million and $4.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00014680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,765.13 or 1.00093263 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,906,133,757 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,906,133,757.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02307831 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $5,668,211.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

