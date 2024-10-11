Steem Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Steem has a total market cap of $81.35 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,498.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00534300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00106744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00251764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00030150 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00073475 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,495,602 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

