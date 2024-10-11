Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Hits $16.02 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. Steem has a total market cap of $84.25 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,668.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00525792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00105577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.22 or 0.00246679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00029853 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00030629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00073297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,532,087 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

