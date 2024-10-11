Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 486483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 16.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 35,746 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 47.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 89,594 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 15.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Stellantis by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

