Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $69,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,069,000 after buying an additional 45,358 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,613,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.40. 986,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,845. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $191.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

